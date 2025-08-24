SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 406256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Up 1.1%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,148,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,775,000 after purchasing an additional 876,462 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 804,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 54,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 487,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 112,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 290,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.