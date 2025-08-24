Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,041 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $227.4770 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The stock has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.99 and a 200-day moving average of $228.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.96%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.