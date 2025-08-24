Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,075 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 84.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $715,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,889,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.90.

Boeing Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:BA opened at $229.7750 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.34. The company has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.