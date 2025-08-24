Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.7% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 772 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.50, for a total value of $15,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,191.50. This represents a 82.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total value of $1,709,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.05.

American Express Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $318.9630 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

