Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $632,000 Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC now owns 12,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in Corning by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Corning by 2.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 0.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 7,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $849,826.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,117 shares in the company, valued at $800,692.56. This represents a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 82,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $5,352,294.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 809,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,757,941.05. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,484 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,804. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $65.6850 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

