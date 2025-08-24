Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Welltower by 704.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In related news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Welltower

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $164.1980 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.