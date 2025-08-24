Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 94.2% in the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,959,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $698,787,000 after buying an additional 838,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 156.7% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 54,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,565,205. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2%

WMT stock opened at $96.8190 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.58. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $772.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.07.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

