Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 3,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $277,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,248. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,898 shares of company stock worth $1,909,636 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Truist Financial began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

