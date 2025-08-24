RPTC Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Franklin Bitcoin ETF $EZBC

RPTC Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:EZBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. Franklin Bitcoin ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of RPTC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $898,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $99,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $602,000. Finally, First Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Bitcoin ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Price Performance

EZBC opened at $67.57 on Friday. Franklin Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $71.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.14.

Franklin Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Bitcoin ETF (EZBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to replicate the performance of Bitcoin using a Benchmark Rate to determine its value. The fund does not directly invest in Bitcoin EZBC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

