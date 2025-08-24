RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,697,000. GE Aerospace accounts for about 2.8% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:GE opened at $266.7680 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $259.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.54. The company has a market capitalization of $282.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $281.50.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.