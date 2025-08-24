RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 13,672 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 32.2%

Shares of ITA stock opened at $195.7520 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.4710. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.40 and its 200 day moving average is $169.75.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.