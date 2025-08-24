Reviewing Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF – Get Free Report) and Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Medicure and Iterum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Iterum Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,109.68%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iterum Therapeutics is more favorable than Medicure.

This table compares Medicure and Iterum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure -5.70% -6.49% -4.49% Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -65.01%

Volatility and Risk

Medicure has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medicure and Iterum Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $15.99 million 0.50 -$760,000.00 ($0.10) -7.70 Iterum Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.77 million ($0.85) -0.88

Medicure has higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics. Medicure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iterum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics beats Medicure on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia. In addition, the company offers Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. It offers products through retail and mail order pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

