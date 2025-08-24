Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 560,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 493,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Rackla Metals Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$406,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,025,667 shares of company stock worth $762,443. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rackla Metals

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

