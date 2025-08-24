Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Down 10.3% – Here’s What Happened

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.70. 560,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 493,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.
Rackla Metals Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$77.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$320,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,025,667 shares of company stock valued at $762,443. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Rackla Metals Company Profile
Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rackla Metals
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Is Paramount Skydance a Buy Post-Merger, Short Squeeze?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- V2X Stock: Defense Underdog Riding a $4.3B Air Force Contract
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Equal Weight ETFs: Hidden Upside in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.