Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

HOOD stock opened at $109.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total value of $39,280,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 40,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $4,202,117.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 120,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,607,921.68. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,644,685 shares of company stock valued at $448,881,884. Insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

