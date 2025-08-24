Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $15.50 Million Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2,748.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 682,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,739 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.4% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $538,430,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Intel by 99.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,829,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $677,426,000 after buying an additional 14,901,457 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $289,752,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,457,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,758,658 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $426,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $22.17.

About Intel



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

