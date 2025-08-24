Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 72,701 United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,000. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.7% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $88.7140 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.89 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.4%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPS shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

