PSquared Asset Management AG Acquires New Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. $AXL

PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. American Axle & Manufacturing comprises about 0.6% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,283,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,434,000 after purchasing an additional 427,071 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,286,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,649,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 444,134 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,346,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 72,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,274,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 363,513 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.21.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $5.8150 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Axle & Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

