Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG Shares Bought by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.90.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $80.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

