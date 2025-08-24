Pale Fire Capital SE Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. $AQST

Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 154.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809,928 shares during the quarter. Aquestive Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.5% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pale Fire Capital SE’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 905.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 690,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 621,614 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 302,617 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $396.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Aquestive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AQST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

