Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $955,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,150,929,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 592.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $123,294,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

HON opened at $222.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.55.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

