Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $201.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $202.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

