Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 29,024 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,024 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in CME Group were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Erste Group Bank downgraded CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.93.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CME opened at $269.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.82 and a 200-day moving average of $268.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.44 and a twelve month high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $132,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,215. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,196 shares in the company, valued at $69,849,763.88. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

