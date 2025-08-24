Oak Harvest Investment Services Sells 227 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Oak Harvest Investment Services cut its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 91.5% in the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.7%

AMAT opened at $162.49 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.13 and a 200-day moving average of $166.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

