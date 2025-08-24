Oak Harvest Investment Services Has $23.33 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Oak Harvest Investment Services decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.3% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,649 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,312,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,976,000 after purchasing an additional 90,605 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,760,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,849,000 after purchasing an additional 117,074 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,490,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,170,000 after purchasing an additional 146,915 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average is $130.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $139.65.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

