Oak Harvest Investment Services Buys 565 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $252.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $257.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

