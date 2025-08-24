Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,489 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $2,733,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 393.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

AEM stock opened at $137.0970 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.39 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $138.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

