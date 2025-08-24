Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Critical Analysis

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palmer Square Capital BDC has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Palmer Square Capital BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $224.04 million 3.53 $116.32 million $1.82 8.79 Palmer Square Capital BDC $143.51 million 3.16 $47.67 million $0.56 25.23

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Palmer Square Capital BDC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher revenue and earnings than Palmer Square Capital BDC. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palmer Square Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Palmer Square Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 1 0 2.25 Palmer Square Capital BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending currently has a consensus target price of $16.6250, indicating a potential upside of 3.91%. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a consensus target price of $14.3750, indicating a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is more favorable than Palmer Square Capital BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Palmer Square Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 43.35% 11.88% 5.25% Palmer Square Capital BDC 13.51% 10.91% 4.15%

Dividends

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Palmer Square Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending pays out 98.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Palmer Square Capital BDC pays out 257.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Palmer Square Capital BDC on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

