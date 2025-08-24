Novartis AG $NVS Shares Sold by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,606,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,535,000 after purchasing an additional 422,869 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,180,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,058,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.1%

NVS opened at $126.9410 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.73. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $128.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.