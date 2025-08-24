Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $62.55 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $62,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Governors Lane LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 127,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,939,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $180.6060 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.18. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 36.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $145,723.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,500. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,506 shares of company stock valued at $80,507,655 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

