Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 1,023 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,528,000 after acquiring an additional 80,109 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $165.6330 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.57 and a 12 month high of $166.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day moving average is $141.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

