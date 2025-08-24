Morningstar, Inc. $MORN Holdings Lowered by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 910,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,037 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $272,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $1,893,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,394,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,873,870.97. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 74,865 shares of company stock worth $19,623,447 in the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $263.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.34 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.84 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 23.54%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

