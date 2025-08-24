Mirova Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Mirova raised its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1,829.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in PTC were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 16.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in PTC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PTC by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $215.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,053.47. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $233.00 price objective on PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.14.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

