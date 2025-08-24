Mirova Grows Stock Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Mirova boosted its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Veralto by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in Veralto by 95.1% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.43.

Shares of NYSE:VLTO opened at $109.0850 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15. Veralto Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $115.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

