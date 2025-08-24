Mirova Buys 17,748 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Mirova lifted its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,748 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Enersys were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 3,833.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,335,000 after buying an additional 404,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enersys in the 1st quarter worth about $29,695,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 35,119.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after buying an additional 122,917 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,028,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,021,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enersys by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 199,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Enersys Price Performance

ENS stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. Enersys has a 12 month low of $76.57 and a 12 month high of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.02 million. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Enersys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.99%.

Insider Transactions at Enersys

In related news, CEO Shawn M. O’connell acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $39,786.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. This represents a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enersys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

