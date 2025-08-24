MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,178 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $41,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.7% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $555.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $534.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.79. The company has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

