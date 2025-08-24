MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $53,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 19,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.24, for a total value of $1,386,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,844.80. This trade represents a 13.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,972. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $476.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

