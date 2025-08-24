MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $31,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $210.3830 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.27 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.76.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

