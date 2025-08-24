Mason Resources (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Up 17.6% – Here’s What Happened

Mason Resources Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 177,001 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 135,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Mason Resources Stock Up 29.4%
The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.
Mason Resources Company Profile
Mason Resources Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It also focuses on the production and commercialization of patented graphene products for various industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others; and development of value-added graphite products.
