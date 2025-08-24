Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV Shares Sold by Southeast Asset Advisors LLC

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 0.5% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 690.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $165.6330 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.57 and a 12 month high of $166.54.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 105.85% and a net margin of 3.88%.Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

