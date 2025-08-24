Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 4292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

