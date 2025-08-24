KLA Corporation $KLAC Stock Position Raised by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up about 0.4% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 95,141.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,138,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,589 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,259,543,000 after acquiring an additional 404,634 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,191,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,638,000 after acquiring an additional 300,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 325,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 263,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $916.00 to $928.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $890.59.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $9,868,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at $84,805,950.24. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,889 shares of company stock worth $17,257,637 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $870.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $904.12 and its 200-day moving average is $785.55. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $959.26. The firm has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

