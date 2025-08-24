Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $10,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.7750 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.