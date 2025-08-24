Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 90,704 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,681,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,704 shares during the period. Nordson comprises 1.3% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 4.71% of Nordson worth $540,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nordson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $227.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.71. Nordson Corporation has a one year low of $165.03 and a one year high of $266.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.10. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.34%.The firm had revenue of $741.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.100- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Vertical Research began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.