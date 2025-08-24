Jump Financial LLC Has $12.09 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1,548.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,219 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $206.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

