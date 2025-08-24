Islay Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Cencora makes up about 1.1% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 106.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.67, for a total transaction of $4,266,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 309,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,702,237.71. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,789. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $292.2490 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.63.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $80.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.34 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 267.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 price target on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cencora from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.25.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

