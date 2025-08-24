iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.14 and last traded at $121.98, with a volume of 27572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.92.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 1.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,681,000 after buying an additional 89,622 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 128,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.