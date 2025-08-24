iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.26 and last traded at $141.22, with a volume of 51151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
