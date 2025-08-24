iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.56. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

