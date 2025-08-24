Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $189.57 and last traded at $189.76, with a volume of 5214687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.9%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.92. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $725,000. Tactive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $4,690,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.